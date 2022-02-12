e-commerce challenges in Bangladesh

Even a decade ago, e-commerce was an alien concept to the people of Bangladesh. Only a few people were aware of it, and even fewer were directly engaged in e-commerce.



However, due to rapid internet adoption, advancements in logistics communication, and massive improvements in online banking and mobile financial services (MFS), this sector has seen steady growth in recent years.



According to the E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB), this sector in Bangladesh grew by nearly 100% between 2016 and 2019.



At the moment, there are approximately 2,500 active e-commerce sites selling products worth USD 2.07 billion, ranking the country 46th in the world in terms of e-commerce revenue.



Covid-19 accelerated that growth as people began to adopt digital shopping due to lockdown restrictions.



In fact, E-CAB stated that 100,000 new jobs were created in this sector amidst the lockdowns, and that half a million new jobs will be created over the next few years.



Despite the fact that the market is expected to be worth USD 3 billion by 2023, certain factors continue to be a major impediment to the growth of the e-commerce industry in this country to this day.



The most significant barrier to the growth of the e-commerce industry remains the unstable internet connection, particularly in rural areas.



In a report published last year by Ookla, Bangladesh was ranked 98th out of 181 countries in terms of broadband internet speed and 135th out of 137 countries in terms of mobile internet speed.



As an avid traveler, I have visited many urban and rural areas across the country, and have seen firsthand how the quality of an internet connection drops as one moves from a city to a village. Even in some urban areas, the internet quality required to attract people to e-commerce is lacking.



The second impediment afflicting this industry is decaying public confidence. There has been a widespread complains about various e-commerce platforms failing to deliver products on time even after receiving payment.



On top of that, some of the most popular e-commerce platforms were discovered to be involved in money laundering and violations of fair trade policy in 2021.



These companies deceived unsuspecting customers out of billions of takas under the guise of providing lucrative discounts and offers, resulting in the imprisonment of some of their owners and officials.



Such incidents have instilled widespread skepticism in the public about e-commerce platforms, and the result has been disastrous.



Transactions in October 2021 fell 41.53 percent to Tk 743 crore, compared to Tk 1,277.4 crore in June 2021.



It will take nothing short of a miraculous effort on the part of all stakeholders in the e-commerce industry to regain the trust of the general public, which is currently at rock bottom. The road to recovery will undoubtedly be long as well.



Furthermore, a reluctance has been seen in the relevant authorities to take necessary steps to ensure that these platforms show compliance with anti-competition laws at all times.



Due to inadequate implementation of these laws, the big players frequently engage in deep discounting, giving them an unfair advantage over smaller platforms with smaller pockets.



It is also harmful to customers because when these big platforms realise that they have driven out all competitors, they start exploiting their monopoly by selling products and/or services at exorbitant prices.



Moreover, with the exception of a few, most e-commerce platforms most often fail to meet the standard of customer service expected to them.



According to a report released in 2021 by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP), while some platforms, such as Pathao, were able to successfully resolve customer complaints, others struggled miserably.



Another major impediment is the lack of digital access and literacy of a large section of the population, especially those living in rural areas.



In fact, according to a survey conducted in 2019 by BRAC Institute of Governance and Development, three-quarters of the surveyed households had no to low digital access, while 77% of rural households were found to have no to low digital skills.



Last but not least, there is a lack of a strong delivery channel. Only a few traditional courier delivery services exist, and in recent years, modern app-based delivery service providers have been able to facilitate same-day or quick delivery, but these services are mostly not available in areas other than Dhaka and some other cities.



With that said, it is crucial that adequate and coordinated steps are taken immediately to ensure that the e-commerce industry of Bangladesh regains momentum and is able to enjoy sustainable growth in the years ahead.



Arafat Reza is a journalist based in Dhaka, Bangladesh.











