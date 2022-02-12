Ensure adequate social protection for children



Alalul Alam



Evidently, the children of the developing countries are more vulnerable than those of the developed countries in terms of getting social protection.



Global data shows that two out of three children are denied of any form of social protection which leads them to economic hardship and social exclusion.



The report also estimates that nearly two-thirds of children across the world do not get any protection from the lifelong effects of poverty and discrimination.



Sources say that around eighteen thousand children under five in the worlddie every year mainly from preventable causes. Adequate social protection may save them from pre-matured death.



It is obvious that the agenda to ensure social protection for children has been highlyprioritized by the international agencies since many years. The UNICEF and ILO are working around the world to prioritize the importance of social protection for children. Not only that, the right to social protection has been clearly stated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Convention on the Rights of Children.



However, despite the initiatives to ensure social protection for children around the world, too many children are bearing the brunt of poverty and discrimination. In many cases they are deprived of their fundamental rights. It is obvious that in most parts of the world children are facing more vulnerability than other groups of the population.



It is alleged that policies to ensure social protection are adequate but the ways to transform those into realty are in many cases unaddressed. Experts claim that merely imposing policies can hardly address the challenges until there are adequate initiatives to make people aware and monitor the progress.



The challenges such as hungry, out of school, abuse, living in poverty and forced into marriage have caused a great blow to children. It is estimated that 356 million children live in extreme poverty. Different global sources estimate that 150 million additional children are likely to put into multidimensional poverty because of the pandemic.



In Bangladesh according to the 2019 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS), 45 million children were estimated to experience violence. But in the wake of the Covid-19 the number has risen significantly. A study in 2020 by the ManusherJonno Foundation revealed that the violence on children has increased by 31 per cent due to the pandemic.

It is estimated that 40 million children have been severely affected by the unprecedented school closure in the country. During the time, not only the poor and marginalized children but also children from middle class and affluent family have experienced different psychological problems.



It has been one of the worst concerns over the past some years that the news of rape and sexual abuse has become daily occurrences. The violence against girls spread as a contagious disease disrupting the nation with its sudden attack.



The rape takes an epidemic form. In most cases the children under 18 become the worst victims of rape pandemic. Again, school closure has significantly increased child marriage. Especially, the insolvent families think no alternatives to marrying off their girl children at their early age.



The question is pertinent to raise; are the children safe at their educational institutions? More often dailies expose the horrific news of the violence on children at schools. It is alleged thatchildren are severely given corporal punishment at residential madrasahs. Often, we hear the news of sexual abuse of children at educational institutions.



Child labor is highly prohibited across the world. Though reports show that in the last twenty years the number of children working as child labors has decreased to a certain level, amid the covid-19 the number of child workers around the world has increased tremendously.



In Bangladesh the children from the poor families have endured extreme sufferings in the pandemic. Due to urgency of livelihoods, many have left education and are engaged in different risky works to support their families. These factors are contributing to child abuse shockingly.



Children working as the household helps hardly have any coverage of social protection. As per the base line survey conducted in 2006 by ILO-UNICEF revealed that in the country there were around 421,426 child domestic workers. The child household workers undergo various ill-treatments by their owners every day.



More often labour rights groups and activists raise their voices to urge the government to approve the ILO Convention No. 189 to uphold the rights of the domestic workers in the country. On top of that, many claim that through ratifying the ILO convention, apart from protecting the rights of the domestic workers, it will save the workers working abroad.



Maltreatments against children not only affect their health, education and development but also have a serious economic impact. According to an estimate, violence against children results in a GDP loss of USD one trillion every year which is a great challenge to ensure SDGs. Cruelties against them may lead to their death and severe injuries or make them psychologically disrupted.



Also, female children may be vulnerable for unintended pregnancies.



In these days online violence is so rampant and the youths are the worst victims. According to UNICEF, at least 32 percent of children over the age of nine (and under 18) are vulnerable to online violence, harassment, and cyber bullying in Bangladesh.



The addiction to smart phone and digital platforms is causing a blow to social protection for children. In the age of digitization children are not safe on the internet.



Undeniably, the misuse of internet is a constant threat for children. Studies have revealed that the negative impacts of online platforms were much more than the positive impacts amid the children exposing a threat for social safety.



However, ensuring social protection for children is very crucial for any country to get an ingenious future generation. It is very urgent to root out the social maladies like child marriage and child labor from every country. The government of Bangladesh is investing in children and social protection which is really good to notice.



Many international donor agencies are working to support the country to ensure every right for the children. But the violence against children is still on the rise. It is imperative to address equal privileges for every child irrespective of any social group under the coverage of social protection. In this regard, apart from the government's initiatives mass public awareness is highly required to combat all sorts of violence against children. To this end, there is no alternative to strengthen social protection for children to build up a quality future generation.

AlaulAlam teaches at Prime University and is also a research scholar at the IBS









