Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 1:13 AM
Home Editorial

A ridiculous state-sponsored foreign trip

Published : Saturday, 12 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

The country's elite Law Enforcement Agency, Bangladesh Police have been reported to purchase 100, 000 bed sheets coupled with 200,000 pillow covers from Germany. And the agency's inspector general is expected to visit Germany sometime this month to inspect quality of the goods before they are shipped out.

However, the home ministry on February 7 issued an order sanctioning nine days for the IGP and two other officials to participate in the factory acceptance test in Germany.

Regarding the trip, we simply fail to read between the lines of a shock and a cruel joke. Who would believe that Bangladesh is one of the top apparel exporters in the world, and is it believable our textile sector is incapable to manufacture bed sheets and pillow covers for our police members?

We also fail to hide our curiosity to enquire on the type and characteristics of the said goods, for which a German firm had to be out sourced. Moreover, we also fail to understand why the inspector general has been made compelled to undertake the foreign trip for inspecting the quality of pillow covers and bed sheets.

The point in fact and it is no sarcasm, as far as the topmost post in the police is concerned, the inspector general is not meant to be kept occupied to 'inspect' quality of goods. And he is not the inspector general of the procurement department of the police.

Unquestionably, top officials personally need to verify quality of products. But for this reason, why do they need to go on an official visit for more than a week, when it can be sensibly verified through a reliable courier service.

Are we to assume that, the police procurement department is functioning without an experienced quality manager up until now?

Needs be cleared, we are not against foreign trips whether they are ventured by the police or army top brass for training and interacting with their foreign counterparts. Procurement experts and quality managers of government establishments must also be allowed to travel abroad for professional reasons. That said - none of the other two accompanying the IGP are textile experts.

Nevertheless, the upcoming foreign trip merits the question of prudence and rationale behind such whimsical state - sponsored foreign trips.

Had the visit been arranged for procuring weapons or related intelligence apparatus for the police, the IGP could be surely engaged - but why for procuring bed sheets and pillow covers?

Most importantly, we don't believe that our textile sector is at such primitive state that the factories and makers are incompetent of producing required goods at home.

The police procurement department would have displayed marked patriotism in selecting a local company through tendering.

Last of all, we don't expect our tax payers' hard earned money to be wasted by arranging such whimsical state-paid visits for buying pointless luxury goods.



