Saturday, 12 February, 2022
5,500 potter families earn well in Jhenidah

Published : Saturday, 12 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Robin Paul exhibiting his potteries at Kaliganj for sale. photo: observer

Robin Paul exhibiting his potteries at Kaliganj for sale. photo: observer

JHENIDAH, Feb 11: About 5,500 potter families in the district are earning good amount of money this winter season by selling earthen pots to farmers. Farmers are requiring these pots to collect date juice.  
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, potters said, presently earthen ports do not have so demand in markets due to plastic pots; but in the winter season the earthen pots are selling higher this season.
Per pair earthen pots was selling at Tk 50-55 in other seasons, But this winter season each pair is selling at Tk 70-80. The profit is good. Their families are running well.
Ramesh Kumar Paul and Robin Kumar Paul of Shibnagar Village in  Kaliganj Upazila said, around 20 years back they would earn good amount of money; then their days were passing in  happiness as earthen pots were in good demand. "We are now affected by plastic pots. Plastic pots cannot be used for containing date juice. Consequently, earthen pots are sold hugely," they added.
Boam Kumar Paul of Kulbaria Village in  Harinakundu Upazila said, at present there are around 5,500 potters in Jhenidah. "We have passed golden period in two or three decades back. But at present our earthen business has fallen sharply. We have no alternative to this because our forefathers were in this profession. The government should take some steps for our survival."
Farmer Abdul Kheleque of Kulbaria Village in Harinakundu Upazila said, he has 55 date trees requiring 100 earthen pots per year.
Farmer Bharat Mondol of Beleghat Village in  Shailakupa Upazila said, he has 50 date trees requiring 75 earthen pots every year. "It costs much this season than other season," he added.



