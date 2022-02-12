Housewife, minor child murdered in two dists

A housewife and a minor child have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Habiganj and Sylhet, on Wednesday.

HABIGANJ: A newlywed housewife was brutally killed by her husband for dowry in Rasulpur Bazar Area of Nabiganj Upazila in the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Rajni Begum, 20, wife of Zakaria Mia, 25, of Alipur Village in the upazila. She was the daughter of late Abdur Rahman of Timirpur Village.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Zakaria Mia, son of Sabuj Mia of Alipur, and Rajni had a love affair for the last three years. As a sequel to it, the duo got married about four months back.

Zakaria Mia, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver, along with Rajni Begum started living in a rented house owned by Shofique Mia Chowdhury in Rasulpur Bazar area after the marriage.

It is alleged that Zakaria Mia demanded dowry to his wife for purchasing an auto-rickshaw, but Rajni refused to bring the dowry money from his parents.

Following this, Zakaria brutally killed his wife by cutting her throat on Wednesday evening in his ranted house at Rosulpur Bazar.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sufi Mia, brother of the deceased, lodged a murder case with Nabiganj Police Station (PS) accusing five people including Zakaria in this connection.

Following this, police arrested three accused including the deceased's husband.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nabiganj PS Dalim Ahmed confirmed the incident.

SYLHET: A woman has surrendered to police in the district, hours after allegedly suffocating her 17-month-old daughter to death.

In her confessional statement, Nazmin Akter "confessed to killing her daughter Sabiha Akter by suffocating the child with a pillow" at their house in Shahparan area in the city on Wednesday afternoon as a sequel to a family feud with her husband.

Nazmin's husband Sabbir Ahmed was also arrested in connection with the murder.

Police sources said Nazmin of Golapganj area in Dakshin Surma got married with Sabbir of Badli area of Dakshin Surma in 2015. Nazmin along with her child had been living in Shahporan area. She is a teacher at a private university while her husband lives in Qatar as an expatriate.

Nazmin also married another man earlier and she had a son with him.

Nazmin told the news correspondents present at the PS, "My husband went abroad after marrying me. He came to the country after long four years. But, he didn't pay my family expenses when he was abroad. We again started conjugal life when he returned to the country. Then I became pregnant. He left for Qatar making me pregnant. After going abroad, Sabbir alleged that my daughter doesn't belong to him. At one stage of altercation, I proposed him to conduct the DNA test of our child. Instead of doing this, Sabbir and his family members started defaming me."

Saying that the daughter's face totally resembled with her father, Nazmin added, "Sabbir arrived in the country 15 days back, but he didn't come home to see his daughter for once. Rather, he had spread various slanders against me. Being shocked of it, I have killed my own daughter."

Admitting the killing of her own daughter, Nazmin said, "I won't try to involve anyone's name in the murder, not also Sabbir. If I blame him, he will escape punishment. Allah will punish him. I have killed my daughter. Now I want death by hanging."

Kotwali PS OC Mohammad Ali Mahmud said police brought Nazmin to the PS from hospital in the afternoon. Nazmin's husband Sabbir Ahmed was also detained. Since the incident happened in Shahporan PS area, they were informed about it. They would take legal steps.






















