Feni Photo-Journo Association gets new body

The annual general meeting of the BPJA-Feni unit was held at a local hotel in the town on January 28 evening. The 15-member new committee was formed. The committee was approved jointly by BPJA President Golam Mostafa and GS Kazal Hazra on February 6 in the BPJA office at Naya Paltan in Dhaka.

Other members of the committee are: vice-presidents Md S. Alam Sabuj (Dainik Somosamoik Protidin) and Ziaul Haq Sohel (Dainik Fenir Somoy), joint GS Sheikh Ashikunnabi Sajib (Dainik Ajeyo Bangla), organising secretary Mohammad Dulal Talukdar (DBC Tv), office secretary Mirajul Islam Mamun (Bangla Vision), treasurer Yasir Arafat Rubel (Saptahik Hawkars), publicity and publication secretary Md Amirul Islam Rasel (Dainik Feni), cultural secretary Nazim Uddn Chowdhury (Dainik Amaer Somoy), and sports secretary Jahid Hossain (Jamuna TV).





















