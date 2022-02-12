59 detained on different charges in five districts

A total of 59 people including two women have been detained on different charges in separate dives in five districts- Noakhali, Sirajganj, Bogura, Rajshahi and Lalmonirhat, in four days.

NOAKHALI: Police arrested two people along with weapons in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested persons are Md Kawsar, 20, son Tofazzal Hossain of Khoazpur Village, and Md Sayem, 19, son of Zakir Hossain of Rudrapur Village under Chhoyani Union in the upazila.

Superintend of police (SP) Md Shahidul Islam confirmed the matter at a press conference.

He said the accused carried out an attack on their rivals following a land dispute in the upazila.

On information, police arrested them from Khoazpur area under Chhoyani Union in the upazila.

The law enforcers also recovered a pistol, a Chinese exe, Faulding knife, Chocolate bomb and other local weapons from their possessions.

However, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order on Friday, the SP added.

SIRAJGANJ: Two people including a former municipality mayor were arrested on different charges in two days.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from Sirajganj Camp arrested a man along with a fire arm and ammunition from Ataikula Upazila in Pabna District on Thursday evening.

The arrested person is Shahidul Islam, 32, son of late Majid alias Monu, a resident of Sreekol Village in the upazila.

RAB-12 sources said on information, a team of the elite force led by its Deputy Commanders Major Mohammad Anisuzzaman and Assistant Superintend of Police Md Mostafizur Rahman conducted a drive in Sadullahpur High School Field area in Ataikula Upazila of Pabna District in the evening, and arrested him.

RAB members also recovered a foreign pistol, a magazine and six rounds of bullets from his possessions during the drive.

After filing of a case under the Arms Act with Ataikula PS, the arrested was handed over to police.

Earlier, police arrested the former mayor of Ullapara Municipality in the district on Wednesday evening.

The arrested person is Belal Hossain. He is an accused of an attack on the leaders and activists of Awami League in December, 2021.

A case was filed against him with Ullapara PS after the clash in December last year.

Police arrested him from Ghoshgati Moholla on Wednesday evening.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police arrested nine people including two women on different charges in separate drives in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested persons are: Pulak Kumar Sarker, Abu Hanif, Abdul Barik, Nayeb Ali, Abdur Rouf, Ambia Khatun, Shaheli Begum, Jahurul Islam and Amzad Hossain.

They were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the upazila at night.

The arrested were produced before the court.

Nandigram PS OC Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the matter.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 45 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in three days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, arrested 26 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus of confirmed the information on Wednesday.

Among the arrestees, seven had arrest warrant, 16 were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

Some 49 grams of heroin, 615 grams of hemps, five litres of locally made wine, five bottles of Phensedyl and four pieces of yaba tablets were recovered from the accused in the drug case.

However, the arrested have been sent to jail following the court orders on Wednesday morning, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Monday night till Tuesday morning, detained 19 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Tuesday.

Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrant, six were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

Some six grams of heroin, 130 grams of hemps, 10 litres of locally made wine and 20 pieces of yaba tablets were recovered from the accused in the drug case.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

LALMONIRHAT: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have detained an Indian national along Lalmonirhat border for entering the country illegally.

The detained man is Rahim Mia, 28, son of Sukh Lal Mia, a resident of Gijalda Village in West Bengal's Coochbehar District.

Zahul Islam, a BGB official from Hatibandha Upazila, Jaorani Camp, said that Rahim, a cattle trader, entered Bangladesh from India illegally. "He was detained by us from the Velaguri area in Hatibandha Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening."

Later, Rahim was handed over to the Hatibandha Police, he added.

Around 1,500 Indian rupees were seized from his possessions.

Officer-in-Charge of Hatibandha Police Station Ershadul Islam confirmed the matter, adding that a case has been filed against Rahim in this connection.









