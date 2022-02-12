30,000 villagers at Dagonbhuiyan suffer for lack of bridge



Some students passing the Choto Feni River at Rajapur in Dagonbhuiyan Upazila by a boat. photo: observer

There are 15-20 villages along both banks of the river having this huge number of local people. They are suffering from economic time killing and financial opportunity missing. At present, one small ferry boat is the only option for regular commuters from different areas of the upazila to Sadar Upazila. Especially people of Purbaghona at the union are suffering the most. The village is surrounded the river from three sides.

Taking life risk thousands of school-madrasa and college students from the village are getting the river ferried by the rope-run ferrying boat to go to Sadar Town. Accidents are occurring regularly. And in the rainy season, these are higher.

This is the easy path for villagers for going to the upazila and the District Town. Suffering goes up at night in the absence of the boatman. Then people have to go to their houses by rounding about four kilometres of extra path via Rajapur Bazar.

For the lack of the bridge, locals are deprived of modernity. Only one bridge can change living picturesque at Rajapur Union of the upazila and at Panchgachhia Union of Feni Sadar Upazila.

But despite a long time demand, the much expected bridge is not being initiated.

Locals complained, during election time many candidates come up with promise to construct the bridge. But after winning, they just forget to keep the word. We cannot bring our crops to haats and bazaars because of delay in crossing the river timely. Patients cannot be brought to hospitals in quick time, they added.

Student of class nine Sumaiya Sultana of Birali Model High School said, "We get scared to cross the river by boat. Sometimes our books and dress get watered while getting on the boat. Then we go back to houses without attending class."

Member of Birali Darul Ulum Islami Madrasa and Mass Media Activist Shahjalal Bhuiyan said, "The ferry boat remains available in day time. But at night the boatman is not found. It causes suffering to patients and locals."

Businessman Noor Nabi of Rajapurghona said, carrying of goods costs higher in the absence of a bridge. If a bridge built, the suffering level will come down.

President Kazi Nazrul Islam of managing committees of Birali Model High School, and Government Primary School confirmed suffering of students, and people of two upazilas. They are rounding long distancing alternative path for going to District Sadar, he added.

Chairman of Panchgachhia Union Mahbubul Haq said, the bridge, if constructed, will reduce public suffering significantly. We are keeping our contact with authorities concerned. And we are expecting necessary measures will be taken in this regard,": he added.

Feni Deputy Commissioner Abu Selim Mahmud-ul-Hasan said, the main controller of development is communication; communication expedites development; and the demand of people in this area is a considerable matter. "I will talk with all concerned including local government department, and then necessary measures will be taken," he maintained.













