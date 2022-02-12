Video
Saturday, 12 February, 2022
Home Countryside

Minor boy drowns at Monpura

Published : Saturday, 12 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

MONPURA, BHOLA, Feb 11: A minor child drowned in a pond in Monpura Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The incident took place in Sakuchia Village of the upazila at around 5pm.
The deceased was identified as Md Nayem, 3, son of Sharif, a resident of Sakuchia Village in the upazila.
According to locals, the child drowned in a pond while playing near on the bank of it.
Later, relatives of the child rescued him and took to Monpura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.


