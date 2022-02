PABNA, Feb 11: Sadar Upazila administration in the district distributed blankets among 150 folk artistes at a programme held in the town on Thursday.

Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tahmina Akter Raine attended the programme as chief guest.

General Secretary of Pabna Press Club Saikat Afroz Asad, Upazila Vice-Chairman Shansunnnahar Rekha and Maligacha Union Parishad Chairman Montaz Ali, among others, were also present during the distribution.