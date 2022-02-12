Protest held in Rangamati over army man killing

RANGAMATI, Feb 11: The Chattogram Hill Tracts Citizens' Council on Thursday morning demonstrated in Rangamati protesting the killing of Senior Warrant Officer Habibur Rahman of Bangladesh Army in Ruma Upazila of Bandarban.

Earlier, a procession was brought out from in front of Rangamati Municipality office premises. The procession marched around the city's main thoroughfares, and ended at the Banarupa Petrol Pump.

The terrorist groups in the south are being equipped with sophisticated weapons, warned the speakers saying that, peace should be established in Chattogram.

The speakers also demanded immediate operation to terrorist hideouts in the hilly areas and exemplary punishment for those involved in the killing.







