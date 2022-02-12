Video
88 homeless families to get houses in Bhola, Gazipur

Published : Saturday, 12 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondents

Sreepur UNO Tariqul Islam visiting the under-construction government houses in Gazipur. photo: observer

Sreepur UNO Tariqul Islam visiting the under-construction government houses in Gazipur. photo: observer

A total of 88 homeless families of Char Fasson Upazila in Bhola and Sreepur Upazila of Gazipur are going to get houses on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.  
CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: Some 60 homeless families in Dakshin Aichar Charmanika Union of Char Fasson Upazila in the district are going to get houses.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina supervised the progress of house building activities and progress under the Asrayan-2 project for the destitute landless and homeless people of Ward No. 2 under Dakshin Aichar Charmanika Union in the upazila.
Char Fashion Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Al Noman said the homeless people are getting houses to live permanently at the initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and it will be the best gift of Mujibbarsho.
The government khas land registration of the houses under construction for the landless families who have been allotted houses side by side is being carried out expeditiously, the UNO added.
SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: Some 28 homeless families in Sreepur Upazila of the district are going to get brick-built houses as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the Mujib Barsho.
The construction work of the houses under the Ashrayan-2 project is almost completed.
Landless and homeless people are coming to the project site every day. They are watching the construction work in their own eyes.
Last year, 35 houses built on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were handed over to homeless families.
Hundreds of people are living there happily.
Sreepur UNO Tariqul Islam is monitoring the construction work.


