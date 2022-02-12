Nine brick kilns fined at Ramgarh

RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI, Feb 11: Two mobile courts here on Saturday and Sunday fined nine brick kilns Tk 5.30 lakh for using topsoil of croplands and woods as fuel in Ramgarh Upazila of the district.

The mobile courts led by Acting Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Umme Habiba Majumder conducted a drive in Datarampara area on Sunday morning, and fined the owners of Megna-1, Megna-2, Apan, Janata and SS brick fields Tk 50,000 each.

Earlier, another mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Umme Habiba conducted a drive in Fenirkul and Sadukarbari Para areas on Saturday afternoon and fined the owners of four more brick kilns.

The brick kiln owner Hafez Ahmed was fined Tk 80,000, Nur Islam Tk 70,000, Mostafa Bhuiyan Tk 60,000 and Abdul Mannan of Sadukarbari Para Tk 70,000 at that time. Acting UNO Umme Habiba confirmed the matter.





















