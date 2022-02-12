Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 1:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Nine brick kilns fined at Ramgarh

Published : Saturday, 12 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI, Feb 11: Two mobile courts here on Saturday and Sunday fined nine brick kilns Tk 5.30 lakh for using topsoil of croplands and woods as fuel in Ramgarh Upazila of the district.
The mobile courts led by Acting Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Umme Habiba Majumder conducted a drive in Datarampara area on Sunday morning, and fined the owners of Megna-1, Megna-2, Apan, Janata and SS brick fields Tk 50,000 each.
Earlier, another mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Umme Habiba conducted a drive in Fenirkul and Sadukarbari Para areas on Saturday afternoon and fined the owners of four more brick kilns.
The brick kiln owner Hafez Ahmed was fined Tk 80,000, Nur Islam Tk 70,000, Mostafa Bhuiyan Tk 60,000 and Abdul Mannan of Sadukarbari Para Tk 70,000 at that time. Acting UNO Umme Habiba confirmed the matter.












« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5,500 potter families earn well in Jhenidah
Housewife, minor child murdered in two dists
Feni Photo-Journo Association gets new body
59 detained on different charges in five districts
30,000 villagers at Dagonbhuiyan suffer for lack of bridge
Minor boy drowns at Monpura
Pabna folk artistes get blankets
Chattogram Hill Tracts Citizens' Council brought out a procession in Rangamati Town


Latest News
Russia gathers 150,000 troops, set for military move on Ukraine: Norway
Barishal keep Dhaka waiting for play-off place
Sagar-Runi murder: UN rights experts call for effective investigation
GP Accelerator Batch 7 eyes to equip startups to secure international funds
France to drop mask indoors from end February
Both dates of Begum Zia's birth, award are not specific: Hasan
SpaceX’s Elon Musk: 1st orbital Starship flight maybe March
Man arrested with Yaba pills in Bhola
Education Minister suggests SUST VC to 'continue duties'
Over 300 names proposed for new CEC, ECs
Most Read News
US President urges Americans to leave Ukraine immediately
Ukraine crisis now 'dangerous moment' for Europe in decades: British PM
20 killed in Peru bus crash
Muslim women hold placards during a protest in Allahabad
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
US urges Canada to end bridge blockade using federal powers
Neymar back in training after long injuries
Bangladeshis among 12 hurt in Houthi drone attack on Saudi airport
Berlin talks fail to yield breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine crisis
27 more die from Covid, 5,268 new cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft