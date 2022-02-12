Video
Home Countryside

Covid-19: One more dies, 266 more infected in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 12 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Feb 11: One more person died of and 266 more infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.
An elderly man died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Friday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Friday morning.
He said the deceased was sexagenarian man, hailed from Chapainawabganj District. He had been suffering with the virus symptoms.
 Some 55 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 146 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Friday morning, the RMCH director added.
Meanwhile, a total of 266 more people have tested positive for the virus in the division on Thursday.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,16,925 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Friday morning.
He said the daily infection figure is showing a significant falling trend compared to the previous day's 481.
Of the 266 new infected cases, 59 were detected in Rajshahi including 54 in the city, followed by 57 in Sirajganj, 42 in Pabna, 27 in Naogaon, 26 in Bogura, 21 in Natore, 20 in Chapainawabganj and 14 in Joypurhat districts.
A total of 1,730 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.
Of the total deceased, 702 were from Bogura, 335 from Rajshahi including 215 in the city and 177 from Natore districts of the division.
Among the total infected, 1,04,924 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 657 new recoveries reported here during this time, the health director added.


