Missing fisherman found dead in Bagerhat

BAGERHAT, Feb 11: A fisherman, who went missing after boat capsize in the Bay of Bengal, found dead on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mafizul Islam, 32, son of Md Rowshan Ali, a resident of Bakultala Village in Mongla Upazila of the district.

Officer-in-Charge of the forest department at Sundarban East Dubla Shutki Palli Outpost Prahlad Chandra Roy said locals spotted the floating of Mafizul in the bay in Kalirchar area in the Sundarban at noon and informed the forest department.

Being informed, the forest department along with members of Bangladesh Coast Guard recovered his body.

Earlier, at least 18 fishing trawlers have been capsized in the bay on Friday night due to a storm.

With Mafizul, the bodies of eight fishermen have, so far, been recovered while six others are still missing, the official added.

















