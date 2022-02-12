Video
Home Countryside

Four people killed in separate road mishaps

Published : Saturday, 12 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondents

Four people have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Pabna, Jamalpur, Naogaon, Thakurgaon and Mymensingh, in two days.
PABNA: A man was killed in a road accident in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
The deceased was identified as Jafor Ali, 30, son of Akmol Hossain, a resident of Betbaria Village under Muladuli Union.
Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pakshi Highway Police Station (PS) Ashish Sannal said a truck coming from opposite direction hit hard a motorcycle carrying Jafor Ali from in Tetultala area on the Ishwardi-Pabna Highway at noon, leaving him seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex.
Later, Jafor succumbed to his injuries there.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.
However, the law enforcers could not seize the killer truck as its driver managed to flee the scene soon after the accident, the OC added.
SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A young man, who was injured in a road accident in Sarishabari Upazila of the district, died at a hospital in Dhaka on Thursday morning.
Deceased Shahin Mia, 26, son of late Saidur Rahman, was a resident of Monarpara Village under Pogaldigha Union in the upazila. He worked as an office assistant cum night guard at Binyafoir Government Primary School.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Shahin was returning home from his father-in-law's house in Medur Pashchim Para Village under Pingna Union on Tuesday morning riding by a motorcycle.
At that time, a tractor coming from opposite direction hit the motorcycle near Medur Government Primary School, leaving him seriously injured.
Critically injured Shahin was rushed to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH).
Following the deterioration of his condition, he was, later, shifted to Azgar Ali Memorial Hospital in Dhaka from the MMCH.
Shahin Mia succumbed to his injuries there on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment.
Tarakandi Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Inspector Abdul Latif confirmed the incident, adding that necessary action will be taken on the basis of the complaint from the deceased's family members.  
MANDA, NAOGAON: A man was killed in a road accident in Manda Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Babul Hossain, 48, son of Omar Faruque, a resident of Motgari Village under Prosadpur Union in the upazila. He was a brick kiln worker by profession.
Police and local sources said a Naogaon-bound vutvuti (local vehicle) hit a bicycle carrying Babul Hossain in Nilkuthi intersection area on the Naogaon-Rajshahi Highway at around 8:30am, which left him critically injured.
Injured Babul Hossain was rescued and rushed to Manda Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of legal formalities.
Manda PS OC Shahinur Rahman confirmed the        incident.   
THAKURGAON: A man was killed in a road accident in Baliadangi Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Hamidur Rahman, 40, a resident of Rupganj Kashidanga Village under Borobari Union in the upazila. He worked as the accountant at Baliadangi Technical College.
Baliadangi PS OC Khairul Kabir Don said Hamidur Rahman along with his daughter was going to Baliadangi Bazar from home at noon riding by a motorcycle. At that time, the motorcycle collided with a van carrying electric poles coming from opposite direction, which left him critically injured.
Injured Hamidur Rahman was rushed to Baliadangi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as per their request.
An unnatural death case has been filed with Baliadangi PS in this connection, the OC added.
HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: Two people have been seriously injured in a road accident in Haluaghat Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.
The injured are Suruj Ali, 38, son of Akbar Ali of Noiyerikura Village in the upazila, and Ruhul Amin, son of late Lal Mia of Lathanpara Village in Rowmari Upazila of Kurigram District.
Local sources said a Mahendra (local vehicle) and a motorcycle carrying the duo were collided head-on in Purbagobrakura area, which left them critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and taken to Haluaghat Upazila Health Complex.
The injured were, later, shifted to the MMCH following the deterioration of their condition.


