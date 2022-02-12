Video
Low potato price makes farmers frustrated at Kamalganj

Published : Saturday, 12 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Salauddin Suvo

Rabeya Begum along with her family members collecting potato from a field at Uttar Patanushar. photo: observer

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZR, Feb 11: Low potato price makes growers frustrated in Kamalganj Upazila of the district.
Before harvesting growers were happy for bumper production and expected fair prices.
Both growers and seasonal traders are in a disarray. But consumers and retail traders are happy. But growers are not happy over the cheap potato price, market sources said.
According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Kamalganj Upazila sources, this season a total of 525 hectares (ha) of land was brought under potato farming in the upazila; the yielding was good favoured by fair weather; and in the end of the season, the potato price has come down, making growers upset.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a good number of growers said, they came to witness a sudden fall in the market price of new potato; wholesalers have cut down prices of local variety of potato this season. "We are not getting fair market prices," they added.
"In the retail market, per kg local potato is selling at Tk 30-35. But we are selling per kg at Tk 15-20 to wholesalers," they further said.
A visit to Shamshernagar, Munsibazar, Shahidnagar bazaars found wide gap between wholesale and retail prices of potato. In open markets, per kg of local potato is selling at Tk 30-35 and red potato at Tk 15-25. But growers are selling local potato at Tk 600 to 700 from fields per maund while red potato at Tk 450 to 500 per maund. White potato is selling at Tk 250 per maund.
Grower Abdul Wazid at Shamshernagr Union  said, the potato price in bazaars is very dull. "We have fallen in crisis this year by farming potato," he added.
Patanusha Union Grower Belal Mia said, "I farmed local and red potato in one acre. While growing up my potato field became affected by pest, and some plants died. Now at the sale time, I am not getting good prices. Farming cost cannot be lifted."
He took loan from an NGO to make his potato farming. Now he is in tension about paying back the NGO loan.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Joni Khan said, this year's potato production has been good; the yielding was favoured by fair weather; but growers  are frustrated as the markets are not stable.
Still there are potatoes in fields, he further said. adding that it would be known within few days how much the target has been achieved.


