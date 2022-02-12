Video
Saturday, 12 February, 2022
Foreign News

NATO seeks new chief and women top candidates' list

Published : Saturday, 12 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

BRUSSELS, Feb 11: When outgoing NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg returns home to head Norway's central bank later this year the western alliance will need a new champion, and for the first time she is expected to be a woman.
For seven decades the powerful military coalition has been led by a series of western European men and now many observers expect the 30-strong group to choose a woman -- and perhaps a face from further east.
Stoltenberg is not expected to give up his seat until December, and still faces an enormous final challenge in guiding NATO through the crisis triggered by Russia's aggressive build-up of forces around the borders of beleaguered Ukraine.
But when the allies meet in Madrid at the end of June the national envoys represented on its North Atlantic Council are expected to have settled on a candidate, and speculation has already begun in Brussels -- home to NATO's headquarters -- on the names in the frame.
"The nomination process is opaque," a European diplomat told AFP, insisting on the anonymity that shrouds the closed-door and highly political hiring process. "No one campaigns openly, but many names circulate among the allies."
While the secretary general has always been a European -- just as the supreme allied military commander is always an American -- none of the hopefuls will reveal their interest until they are sure of the backing of US President Joe Biden's White House.    -AFP


