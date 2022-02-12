Video
Double trouble: Fears of violence over Libya's 2 PMs

Published : Saturday, 12 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

TRIPOLI, Feb 11: Libyans found themselves with two prime ministers on Friday, raising the spectre of renewed violence in a country where elites have ignored the wishes of citizens to choose their leaders, analysts say.
After weeks of manoeuvering since December 24 elections were indefinitely postponed, the House of Representatives in the country's east on Thursday picked former interior minister and ex-fighter pilot Fathi Bashagha to replace interim prime minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah.
But Dbeibah, a construction tycoon appointed a year ago as part of United Nations-led peace efforts, has vowed only to hand power to an elected government. Peter Millett, a former British ambassador to the country, told AFP the main division now "is between the Libyan people -- who want elections -- and the political elite, who don't."
He noted that more than two million Libyans, out of a total population of seven million, had collected voter cards last year, showing a desire to pick new representatives in December when both legislative and presidential polls were supposed to be held. "The motivation of many MPs is to hang on to jobs and privileges rather than allow for a smooth process leading to elections," Millett said.
It's not the first time the oil-rich North African country has found itself with two premiers. Torn apart by a decade of strife since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled dictator Moamer Kadhafi, Libya had two rival heads of government between 2014 and 2016.
The UN has been working to reunite the country's divided institutions since the end of the last major fighting in 2020, but many analysts have accused the entrenched political elite of blocking reconciliation efforts. The country's infrastructure is ruined and its economy battered, meaning that for normal Libyans, the stakes couldn't be higher.
Libya has seen months of relative stability since a landmark October 2020 ceasefire which formally ended eastern military chief Khalifa Haftar's bid to seize by force the capital Tripoli in the west. But a patchwork of local militias, with foreign backing and linked to political figures, continue to vie for control.
Dbeibah and his unity government were appointed with a mandate to steer the country to the polls, which were eventually derailed by differences over their legal basis and contentious candidates. That left question marks over the UN's roadmap.
The eastern-led parliament -- whose own mandate ended in 2015 -- argued that Dbeibah's administration was past its sell-by date, and stepped up efforts to remove him. With Bashagha now challenging his power, backed by Haftar's forces, some analysts fear a return to conflict.    -AFP


