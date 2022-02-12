Invasion 'could begin any time'

SYDENY, Feb 11: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come "at any time" after President Joe Biden said "things could go crazy quickly".

Speaking during a visit to Australia, Mr Blinken told a news conference: "We're in a window when an invasion could begin at any time, and to be clear, that includes during the Olympics." The Beijing winter games end on 20 February. "Simply put, we continue to see very troubling signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border," Mr Blinken said.

Russia on Friday prepared to hold fresh military exercises near Ukraine's borders amid renewed diplomatic talks between the Kremlin and Europe, which fears an invasion of the ex-Soviet state. Moscow has around 100,000 troops stationed close to Ukraine's frontier and Western leaders have scrambled to hold talks with Russia fearing an attack.

The Russian defence ministry said 400 of its troops will Friday participate in a "tactical exercise" in the southern Rostov region bordering Ukraine. Seventy military vehicles, tanks, grenade launchers and unmanned aerial equipment will be involved in the exercises, it said, adding that the soldiers will stage "combat operations".

In a separate statement, the ministry said its Black Sea Fleet also held drills including training on "searching and destroying ships of a mock enemy". It said this was part of a "combat training plan of the Black Sea Fleet." Russia, which controls the Crimea peninsula after annexing it from Ukraine in 2014, has made the Black Sea a strategic priority.

Moscow is also holding live-fire drills across Belarus, a Moscow ally which borders Ukraine and the European Union. NATO has said Russia's deployment of missiles, heavy armour and machine-gun toting soldiers in Belarus are a "dangerous moment" for Europe some three decades after the Soviet Union's collapse. The war games in Belarus are set to run until February 20.

Separately, Biden urged Americans to leave Ukraine immediately, as his top diplomat said Friday that a Russian invasion could come "any time" -- including during the Winter Olympics, which end in nine days.

"American citizens should leave, should leave now," Biden told NBC News. "We're dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. This is a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly."

With the drumbeat of war growing louder, the already intense push by European leaders to find a diplomatic solution gained a new sense of urgency. Russia is seeking written guarantees that NATO will withdraw its presence from eastern Europe and never expand into Ukraine.

The United States and its European allies have officially rejected Russia's demands. "Difficult talks" between German, Russian, Ukrainian and French representatives broke late Thursday, with the quartet agreeing to meet again in March.

Blinken insisted that the United States "would strongly prefer to resolve the differences" with Russia "through diplomacy". "We've made every possible effort to engage Russia," he said.

"But at the same time, we've been very clear in building deterrence and building defense and making it clear to Russia that if it chooses the path of renewed aggression, it will face massive consequences."

In Moscow, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss reported receiving promises from her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov that the Kremlin had no plans to invade Ukraine. "We need to see those words followed up by actions," she told reporters after the talks.

But Lavrov said he was "disappointed" by the talks, saying the military drills and the movement of troops across Russia's own territory had spurred "incomprehensible alarm and quite strong emotions from our British counterparts and other Western representatives". -AFP

















