Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 1:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Checking China: What is the Quad alliance?

Published : Saturday, 12 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

MELBOURNE, Feb 11: Foreign ministers of the "Quad" -- the United States, India, Australia and Japan -- meet in Melbourne on Friday, cementing an alliance designed to counter China's forceful push across the Asia-Pacific region.
- Roots in 2004 tsunami relief -
The four first came together for relief operations after the Indonesia earthquake of January 26, 2004 sent devastating tsunami waves along India's eastern coastline, killing about 230,000 people.
Three years later, the four countries formed the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue. Japan's then prime minister Shinzo Abe was said to be a driving force in the effort.
The Quad's first main act was to conduct joint naval exercises under the existing US-India bilateral Malabar exercise format.
- Australia returns to fold -
A decade later, China's increasingly aggressive push to build regional networks and project its military power, especially in the South China Sea, and violent border clashes with India, prodded the four back together, with Canberra now a more committed partner.
They all participated in the 2020 Malabar exercises, making the group appear increasingly like a military alliance.
Beijing lashed out in response, branding it a Cold War-type organisation dedicated to containing China.
- Biden's stamp -
While the Trump administration put some effort into sustaining the Quad, President Joe Biden went further, convening, virtually, the first summit of Quad leaders in March 2021 just weeks after becoming president.
In September 2021, the four met in person in Washington, elevating the grouping further -- still without creating a formal institution.
It was an example of Washington's new approach of building coalitions of countries and institutions around specific mutual needs, regionally and globally, rather than traditional security alliances.
That means, Washington says, the Quad can work with other groupings, such as ASEAN, when interests overlap.
- Wooing India -
For the United States, Australia and Japan, the Quad is very much a long-term courtship of India. New Delhi is traditionally insistent on its non-aligned status when it comes to contests between superpowers.
But the deadly fighting that broke out in 2019 between Chinese and Indian troops in a disputed Himalayan border region may have moved India off that stance.
- What next? -
The meeting in Melbourne this week is in part to set the agenda for the next summit of Quad leaders, which is set for Japan, possibly in May.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Largest ever cut diamond at auction sells for £3.2 million
Checking China: What is the Quad alliance?
Prehistoric drum is top ancient find: British Museum
Are trucker protests start of Canadian populism?
Could ‘Finlandisation’ save Ukraine from invasion?
Villagers suffer from waterlogging on the outskirts of Faridpur town
Changing diet adds extra life expectancy
Mayadeep School’s head teacher, family get death threat


Latest News
Russia gathers 150,000 troops, set for military move on Ukraine: Norway
Barishal keep Dhaka waiting for play-off place
Sagar-Runi murder: UN rights experts call for effective investigation
GP Accelerator Batch 7 eyes to equip startups to secure international funds
France to drop mask indoors from end February
Both dates of Begum Zia's birth, award are not specific: Hasan
SpaceX’s Elon Musk: 1st orbital Starship flight maybe March
Man arrested with Yaba pills in Bhola
Education Minister suggests SUST VC to 'continue duties'
Over 300 names proposed for new CEC, ECs
Most Read News
US President urges Americans to leave Ukraine immediately
Ukraine crisis now 'dangerous moment' for Europe in decades: British PM
20 killed in Peru bus crash
Muslim women hold placards during a protest in Allahabad
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
US urges Canada to end bridge blockade using federal powers
Neymar back in training after long injuries
Bangladeshis among 12 hurt in Houthi drone attack on Saudi airport
Berlin talks fail to yield breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine crisis
27 more die from Covid, 5,268 new cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft