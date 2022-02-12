Prehistoric drum is top ancient find: British Museum

LONDON, Feb 11: A carved stone drum unearthed in England is one of the most significant pieces of prehistoric art ever found in the country, the British Museum said Thursday.

The 5,000-year-old drum carved from chalk is set to go on display for the first time in a major exhibition about the Neolithic site of Stonehenge and its historical context.

Extensive research into the drum, uncovered near a village in Yorkshire in northern England in 2015, has confirmed it is one of the most significant ancient objects ever found in the British Isles, the museum said.

"This is a truly remarkable discovery, and is the most important piece of prehistoric art to be found in Britain in the last 100 years," said Neil Wilkin, curator of the exhibition "The World of Stonehenge", which opens February 17.

The drum is "one of the most elaborately decorated objects of this period found anywhere in Britain and Ireland", and its style echoes that of objects from Stonehenge and related sites, the museum said.

Seemingly created as a sculpture or talisman rather than a functional musical instrument, the drum is one of only four known examples. -AFP









