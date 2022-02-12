Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 1:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Safari Park animal deaths: One more official shunted out

Published : Saturday, 12 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Another official of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Gazipur has been shunted out as the probe into the recent animal deaths continues.
Md Sarwar Hossain Khan, the wildlife supervisor of the park, was transferred, and Md Helim Rayhan, the wildlife ranger of Rajshahi, has been appointed in his place, said Dipankar Bar, senior information officer of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
Earlier, three officials -- the project director, the veterinary officer, and in-charge of the park -- were removed from their posts to ensure an impartial investigation into the deaths of the animals.
So far this year, 11 zebras, one lioness and a tiger have died at the park. Of them, 10 zebras died between January 2 and 24.
The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has already formed a five-member committee to find out the cause of the zebra deaths and fix accountability. It has been given 10 days to submit a report.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Safari Park animal deaths: One more official shunted out
Muslims fear more repression as Indian mega-state votes
‘Difficult’ four-way Ukraine talks to resume in March
BNP to wage movement through national unity: Fakhrul
Macron refused Russian COVID test in Putin trip over DNA theft fears
Works of CWASA Sewage TreatmentPlant begin after a long 60-year
Man held for abusing wife over dowry in Dohar
Educational instts likely to be reopened soon: Dipu Moni


Latest News
Russia gathers 150,000 troops, set for military move on Ukraine: Norway
Barishal keep Dhaka waiting for play-off place
Sagar-Runi murder: UN rights experts call for effective investigation
GP Accelerator Batch 7 eyes to equip startups to secure international funds
France to drop mask indoors from end February
Both dates of Begum Zia's birth, award are not specific: Hasan
SpaceX’s Elon Musk: 1st orbital Starship flight maybe March
Man arrested with Yaba pills in Bhola
Education Minister suggests SUST VC to 'continue duties'
Over 300 names proposed for new CEC, ECs
Most Read News
US President urges Americans to leave Ukraine immediately
Ukraine crisis now 'dangerous moment' for Europe in decades: British PM
20 killed in Peru bus crash
Muslim women hold placards during a protest in Allahabad
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
US urges Canada to end bridge blockade using federal powers
Neymar back in training after long injuries
Bangladeshis among 12 hurt in Houthi drone attack on Saudi airport
Berlin talks fail to yield breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine crisis
Schools, colleges will be reopened soon, says Education Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft