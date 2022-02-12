Safari Park animal deaths: One more official shunted out

Another official of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Gazipur has been shunted out as the probe into the recent animal deaths continues.

Md Sarwar Hossain Khan, the wildlife supervisor of the park, was transferred, and Md Helim Rayhan, the wildlife ranger of Rajshahi, has been appointed in his place, said Dipankar Bar, senior information officer of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Earlier, three officials -- the project director, the veterinary officer, and in-charge of the park -- were removed from their posts to ensure an impartial investigation into the deaths of the animals.

So far this year, 11 zebras, one lioness and a tiger have died at the park. Of them, 10 zebras died between January 2 and 24.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has already formed a five-member committee to find out the cause of the zebra deaths and fix accountability. It has been given 10 days to submit a report. -UNB