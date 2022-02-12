Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 1:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

‘Difficult’ four-way Ukraine talks to resume in March

Published : Saturday, 12 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

BERLIN, Feb 11: German, Russian, Ukrainian and French representatives have agreed to meet again in March after talks in Berlin on the Ukraine crisis failed to achieve a breakthrough, the participants said on Friday.
The "difficult talks" in the so-called four-way Normandy format late Thursday lasted more than nine hours, French and German sources close to negotiators said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters they had achieved "no results" and some diplomats "have problems with reading the very short and extremely clear" text of the 2015 Minsk peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow.
"Unfortunately the Ukrainian side is doing everything not to fulfil its commitments," Peskov added.
However, the French and German sources said all four countries remain committed to the Minsk agreement and will "continue to work with vigour on implementing it".
They have agreed to gather again in March after the next meetings of the so-called Trilateral Contact Group, which includes representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the sources said.
The Normandy format was launched in 2014 in a bid to end fighting between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists in the east of the country.
Mediation between Russia and Ukraine by Berlin and Paris led to the Minsk agreement of 2015, but Kyiv and Moscow regularly accuse each other of violating its terms.
Tensions have escalated in recent months due to Russian troops massing on the border with Ukraine, with Western governments fearing Russia is planning to invade its neighbour.
According to the French presidency, the discussions Thursday focused on political questions such as whether Ukraine should negotiate with the separatists, as well as humanitarian questions such as the release of prisoners.
"Russia agreed to the substance of the negotiations, but ultimately insisted that... Ukraine negotiate directly with the separatists, which is Ukraine's only red line," it said.
"The situation is very tense," Gabriel Attal, a spokesman for the French government, told Europe 1 radio, but "we are continuing to make progress on the diplomatic front".
Ukrainian negotiator Andriy Yermak, who is also chief of staff of President Volodymyr Zelensky, told reporters after the meeting that all participants were "determined to continue these negotiations".
"We greatly appreciate Germany's support for our sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said, adding that Ukraine was "very much looking forward" to welcoming Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Safari Park animal deaths: One more official shunted out
Muslims fear more repression as Indian mega-state votes
‘Difficult’ four-way Ukraine talks to resume in March
BNP to wage movement through national unity: Fakhrul
Macron refused Russian COVID test in Putin trip over DNA theft fears
Works of CWASA Sewage TreatmentPlant begin after a long 60-year
Man held for abusing wife over dowry in Dohar
Educational instts likely to be reopened soon: Dipu Moni


Latest News
Russia gathers 150,000 troops, set for military move on Ukraine: Norway
Barishal keep Dhaka waiting for play-off place
Sagar-Runi murder: UN rights experts call for effective investigation
GP Accelerator Batch 7 eyes to equip startups to secure international funds
France to drop mask indoors from end February
Both dates of Begum Zia's birth, award are not specific: Hasan
SpaceX’s Elon Musk: 1st orbital Starship flight maybe March
Man arrested with Yaba pills in Bhola
Education Minister suggests SUST VC to 'continue duties'
Over 300 names proposed for new CEC, ECs
Most Read News
US President urges Americans to leave Ukraine immediately
Ukraine crisis now 'dangerous moment' for Europe in decades: British PM
20 killed in Peru bus crash
Muslim women hold placards during a protest in Allahabad
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
US urges Canada to end bridge blockade using federal powers
Neymar back in training after long injuries
Bangladeshis among 12 hurt in Houthi drone attack on Saudi airport
Berlin talks fail to yield breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine crisis
Schools, colleges will be reopened soon, says Education Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft