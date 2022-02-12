BNP to wage movement through national unity: Fakhrul

"BNP is holding talks with various anti-government political parties to form a national unity movement to overthrow the government," said Fakhrul Islam.

He said this while talking to reporters at his residence in Thakurgaon on Friday.

Fakhrul said, "There were thousands of casualties in the recent local government elections. This incident proves that other political parties and people do not have confidence in the electoral system. But the Awami League does not understand the language of the people."

"Under the Awami League government it is not possible conduct free fair election in the country. For all these reasons, the search committee and the election commission do not carry any importance to the people of the country," said the BNP Secretary General.

"The BNP is holding formal talks with other political parties to form national unity. We all have to work together to bring back democracy in the country,' said the BNP leader and added, "BNP has no interest in the letters of these search committees."

Fakhrul also said, "The organizational structure of the BNP is being streamlined, it's affiliated and main party committees will be formed in a new way very soon."

"These election commissions have destroyed the democratic system of the country," Fakhrul Islam said, adding that "They should be prosecuted."

















