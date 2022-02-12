Works of CWASA Sewage TreatmentPlant begin after a long 60-year

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 11: For the first time, the works of the Chattogram sewage treatement Plant has begun after a long 60 years of the inception of Chattogram WASA.

Meanwhile, the Chattogram WASA signed an agreement with a South Korean company TAEYOUNG Engineering & Construction on January 11 last for the package number one of three- package Sewage treatment plant.

The move is the first of its kind since the inception of Chattogram WASA in 1963.

The appointment of the contractor for the package-1 of the three package Sewage plant was approved by the Cabinet Committee of government Purchase (CCGP) on December 1 last at around Taka 2,877.94 crore.

Sources said, a total of eleven international tenders had been submitted for the project in February last. Of them, six tenders from Chinese and Korean firms were submitted for package-1; three Chinese for package-2 and two Chinese firms for Package-3. Of those six tenders, the CCGP approved the proposal of South Korean firm TAEYOUNG Engineering & Construction.

Meanwhile on November 23 in 2019, the appointed consultant of the project JV of Erinco SDN BHD, a Malaysian firm had signed an agreement with the BETS Consulting services of Bangladesh, Dev Consultants Limited and the Institute of Water Modelling (IWM) of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the CWASA Board had approved the appointment of Erinco SDN BHD, a Malaysian firm as the consultant for the project in a Board meeting.

The ECNEC meeting has approved the project of Taka 3,808 crore. Of the total cost, the government will provide Taka 3758 crore while the rest Taka 50 crore will be provided by the CWASA.

Sources said that the total project would be completed in six phases. After completion of the project in 2023, there will be no need of septic tanks in any building in the city as all household septic dirt will directly go to sewerage treatment plant not Karnaphuli River.
















