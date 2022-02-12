Man held for abusing wife over dowry in Dohar

Police have arrested a man on charges of abusing and cutting the hair of his wife, a school teacher, for dowry in Dhaka's Dohar Upazila.

Baharul Islam Hiru was apprehended in the upazila's Lotakhola area after a case was filed over the incident on Thursday, Dohar Police Station chief (investigation) SM Kamruzzaman said.

"The woman is an assistant teacher at a government primary school in Nawabganj Upazila. She married Hiru 20 years ago. Hiru received Tk 1.8 million from his in-laws as dowry and loans in several phases. The couple has a 14-year-old son," the police officer said, citing the case dossier. -bdnews24.com





















