Educational instts likely to be reopened soon: Dipu Moni



Education Minister Dipu Moni briefing journalists after her meeting with the delegation of agitating SUST students at the Sylhet Circuit House on Friday. photo : Observer

She said this while addressing an vies-exchange meeting with district and metropolitan Awami League leaders at Sylhet Circuit House auditorium on Friday (11 February) morning.

The minister said the government is making every effort to solve the problems of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST).

In this case, students have rights as well as responsibilities. All problems can be solved through discussion.

At the same time, she said problems like the SUST crisis occur in almost all the public universities.

The Education Minister also remarked that initiatives are being taken to solve the problems of all public universities through national initiatives. Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel was also present at the meeting.

Besides, Acting President of Sylhet District Awami League Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, General Secretary Nasir Uddin Khan, President of Mahanagar Awami League Masuk Uddin Ahmed, General Secretary Professor Zakir Hossain and other leaders were present.

Earlier, Dipu Moni arrived at Sylhet Osmani International Airport by air around 9 am on Friday. Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel accompanied her.

After arriving in Sylhet in the morning, the leaders and activists of Sylhet district and metropolitan Awami League welcomed the Education Minister with flowers. Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed was also present at the airport.

Dr Dipu Moni arrived at Sylhet Circuit House from the airport at 9:30 am. There she held an views-exchange of views with local Awami League leaders and activists.

From 3 pm to 6 pm, she exchanged views with teachers-students and representatives of various organisations to resolve the ongoing SUST crisis at Sylhet Circuit House.









