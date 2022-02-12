Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 1:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Educational instts likely to be reopened soon: Dipu Moni

Published : Saturday, 12 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

Education Minister Dipu Moni briefing journalists after her meeting with the delegation of agitating SUST students at the Sylhet Circuit House on Friday. photo : Observer

Education Minister Dipu Moni briefing journalists after her meeting with the delegation of agitating SUST students at the Sylhet Circuit House on Friday. photo : Observer

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said that all educational institutions in the country could be reopened soon as the number of coronavirus cases is decreasing day by day.
She said this while addressing an vies-exchange meeting with district and metropolitan Awami League leaders at Sylhet Circuit House auditorium on Friday (11 February) morning.
The minister said the government is making every effort to solve the problems of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST).
In this case, students have rights as well as responsibilities. All problems can be solved through discussion.
At the same time, she said problems like the SUST crisis occur in almost all the public universities.
The Education Minister also remarked that initiatives are being taken to solve the problems of all public universities through national initiatives. Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel was also present at the meeting.
Besides, Acting President of Sylhet District Awami League Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, General Secretary Nasir Uddin Khan, President of Mahanagar Awami League Masuk Uddin Ahmed, General Secretary Professor Zakir Hossain and other leaders were present.
Earlier, Dipu Moni arrived at Sylhet Osmani International Airport by air around 9 am on Friday. Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel accompanied her.
After arriving in Sylhet in the morning, the leaders and activists of Sylhet district and metropolitan Awami League welcomed the Education Minister with flowers. Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed was also present at the airport.
Dr Dipu Moni arrived at Sylhet Circuit House from the airport at 9:30 am. There she held an views-exchange of views with local Awami League leaders and activists.
From 3 pm to 6 pm, she exchanged views with teachers-students and representatives of various organisations to resolve the ongoing SUST crisis at Sylhet Circuit House.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Safari Park animal deaths: One more official shunted out
Muslims fear more repression as Indian mega-state votes
‘Difficult’ four-way Ukraine talks to resume in March
BNP to wage movement through national unity: Fakhrul
Macron refused Russian COVID test in Putin trip over DNA theft fears
Works of CWASA Sewage TreatmentPlant begin after a long 60-year
Man held for abusing wife over dowry in Dohar
Educational instts likely to be reopened soon: Dipu Moni


Latest News
Russia gathers 150,000 troops, set for military move on Ukraine: Norway
Barishal keep Dhaka waiting for play-off place
Sagar-Runi murder: UN rights experts call for effective investigation
GP Accelerator Batch 7 eyes to equip startups to secure international funds
France to drop mask indoors from end February
Both dates of Begum Zia's birth, award are not specific: Hasan
SpaceX’s Elon Musk: 1st orbital Starship flight maybe March
Man arrested with Yaba pills in Bhola
Education Minister suggests SUST VC to 'continue duties'
Over 300 names proposed for new CEC, ECs
Most Read News
US President urges Americans to leave Ukraine immediately
Ukraine crisis now 'dangerous moment' for Europe in decades: British PM
20 killed in Peru bus crash
Muslim women hold placards during a protest in Allahabad
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
US urges Canada to end bridge blockade using federal powers
Neymar back in training after long injuries
Bangladeshis among 12 hurt in Houthi drone attack on Saudi airport
Berlin talks fail to yield breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine crisis
Schools, colleges will be reopened soon, says Education Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft