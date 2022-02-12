DU to resume freshers’ in-person classes on Feb 22

The Dhaka University authorities have decided to resume in-person classes of the first-year students from February 22 again, after one month of suspension of the classes.

A press release signed by Mahmood Alam, Director of the Public Relations Office (PRO) of the university, confirmed this matter on Friday.

The press release said the in-person classes of the newly admitted Honours first-year students will be resumed from February 22 maintaining proper hygiene rules.

It further said the pre-scheduled examinations will be held on time.

Earlier, keeping similar pace with the government decision, the Dhaka University authorities suspended in-person classes in two phases -- from January 21 to February 6 and February 7 to 21.

However, it is still undecided when in-person classes of other academic years will be resumed.

University Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said they will decide when the classes of the Honours second, third and fourth years and Masters will be resumed later considering the coronavirus situation.













