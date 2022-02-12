Selected hockey players report for camp Monday

The preliminary selected hockey players will report on Monday (Feb 14) to team's head coach Iman Gobinathan Krishnamurthy for the training camp at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) in Savar.

The players will go through COVID-19 test in the morning at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium and then move to the BKSP in the afternoon to report for the camp, said Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf to BSS on Friday.

Earlier, BHF picked up a 28-member squad for the national team's camp for the Men's AHF Cup 2022, which is also the qualifying event for the next edition's Asia Cup, to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from March 11 to 18.

The players will continue their training camp at BKSP till the tournament under the supervision of coach Iman Gobinathan Krishnamurthy who also served the national team's head coach for sixth Men's Asian Champions Trophy held in December last year in Dhaka. -BSS









