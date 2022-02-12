Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 1:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Selected hockey players report for camp Monday

Published : Saturday, 12 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

The preliminary selected hockey players will report on Monday (Feb 14) to team's head coach Iman Gobinathan Krishnamurthy for the training camp at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) in Savar.
The players will go through COVID-19 test in the morning at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium and then move to the BKSP in the afternoon to report for the camp, said Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf to BSS on Friday.
Earlier, BHF picked up a 28-member squad for the national team's camp for the Men's AHF Cup 2022, which is also the qualifying event for the next edition's Asia Cup, to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from March 11 to 18.
The players will continue their training camp at BKSP till the tournament under the supervision of coach Iman Gobinathan Krishnamurthy who also served the national team's head coach for sixth Men's Asian Champions Trophy held in December last year in Dhaka.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Champions League tie will not decide Mbappe's future: Pochettino
Valencia peg back Athletic to leave semi in the balance
Inter's lead up for grabs as Napoli lie in wait
Bundesliga mulls new play-offs format
Chelsea 'desperate' to avoid repeat Club World Cup flop
Barca look to sustain La Liga momentum
Selected hockey players report for camp Monday
Australia beat Sri Lanka in opening T20


Latest News
Russia gathers 150,000 troops, set for military move on Ukraine: Norway
Barishal keep Dhaka waiting for play-off place
Sagar-Runi murder: UN rights experts call for effective investigation
GP Accelerator Batch 7 eyes to equip startups to secure international funds
France to drop mask indoors from end February
Both dates of Begum Zia's birth, award are not specific: Hasan
SpaceX’s Elon Musk: 1st orbital Starship flight maybe March
Man arrested with Yaba pills in Bhola
Education Minister suggests SUST VC to 'continue duties'
Over 300 names proposed for new CEC, ECs
Most Read News
US President urges Americans to leave Ukraine immediately
Ukraine crisis now 'dangerous moment' for Europe in decades: British PM
20 killed in Peru bus crash
Muslim women hold placards during a protest in Allahabad
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
US urges Canada to end bridge blockade using federal powers
Neymar back in training after long injuries
Bangladeshis among 12 hurt in Houthi drone attack on Saudi airport
Berlin talks fail to yield breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine crisis
Schools, colleges will be reopened soon, says Education Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft