Victorians trounce Tigers to confirm play-offs



Comilla Victorians� players celebrate after the dismissal of the Khulna Tiger�s Andre Fletcher (not pictured) during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Twenty20 cricket match at the Sher-e-Bangla cricket stadium in Dhaka on February 11, 2022. photo: AFP

Tigers won the toss at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur and invited Victorians to bat first. CVs, the strongest title claimant posted mammoth 188 runs' total on the board losing six wickets after their English recruit Moeen Ali's slaughter works. Moeen butchered KTs bowlers for 75 off 35. The southpaw sent the ball to the rope for once but propelled the bowl to the gallery for nine times in his 215 strike rated innings.

The foundation of the CVs' skyscraper was actually laid by their opener Liton Das, who had swing the bat for windy 41 off 17 with four fours and three sixes while Mahmudul Hasan was not up to the mark on that specific day who got out on 11 off 15.

South African recruit Faf du Plesis's 38 off 36 was the next CVs' individual score to be mentioned since skipper Imrul Kayes was dismissed on five, Sunil Narine for a duck and Mahidul Islam Ankon was unbeaten on 11.

Sri Lankan all-rounder in Khulna franchise grasped two wickets for 28 runs while speedster Syed Khaled Ahmed, Nabil Samad, Soumya Sarkar and Mahedi Hasan shared one wicket each.

Outing for 189, Khulna batters hardly could show their intent against mighty Comilla bowling unit. Rony Talukdar was sent to open in place of Soumya but the experiment was a complete mess since Rony got out for not while Andre Fletcher managed to score 16. Soumya, batting at three departed on 22. Yasir Ali Rabbi was dismissed on 18 while skipper Mushfiqur Rahim failed to open the account.

Sikandar Raza fell out on eight, Ruyel Miah for not, Thisara Perera on 26 and Khaled on eight as KTs were bowled out on 123 to concede a massive defeat.

Abu Hider Rony was the leading Victorians' wicket taker with three for 19 while Mustafizur Rahman, Nahidul Islam and Moeen got two wickets each. Tanvir Islam put the last pin on the board picking up the wicket of Khaled.

Moeen Ali named the Player of the Match for his all-round excellences of 75 runs and two wickets.























