Matches at six venues including Bashundhara Arena!



The BFF Professional League Management Committee chairperson and BFF Senior Vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy discussing the six-venue decision with the other members at a meeting held at the BFF House in the afternoon on Friday. photo: BFF

The Professional League Management Committee of the Federation led by the committee chairperson and BFF Senior Vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy takes the six-venue decision at a meeting held at the BFF House in the afternoon on Friday.

As per the new decisions, Bashundhara Kings Arena is included in the venue list once again while the much talked about Toni venue is excluded. The other venues are Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj, Sylhet District Stadium, Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi, Cumilla District Stadium, Birshrestha Fl Lt Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj,

The football officials had been receiving vast criticism from all for so many controversial decisions for a couple of weeks regarding the professional football league matters. There was barely any professionalism maintained in there when the federation officials announced to curtail venues from seven to four and later reduced the number to three and finally two. They abandoned Bashundhara Kings Arena hardly 24 hours before the first match shifting the matches to Tongi venue which was the home to the country's archers. That's not all! While shifting to Tongi, they disrespected the Archery officials and ignored the requests. Even they didn't show respect to the decision made by the Sports Ministry and National Sports Council last year regarding venue sharing with Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF).

All such bad moves bounce back for the federation indeed. Enormous criticism didn't stop till the day. Even the State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP on 7 February criticised BFF for taking over the archery venue for playing football.

To add more to it, Bashundhara Kings lodged a complaint against the BFF's venue related decisions with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) situated in Lausanne, Switzerland. The club also lodged formal complaints to the governing body of world football FIFA and the governing body of Asian football AFC.

Facing such pressure from all the corners, the highly professional officials of the federation now decided to forget about the Tongi venue and include Bashundhara Kings Arena.

However, as it is not possible to prepare the six venues so quick, they decided to play the third round in the two venues, in Tongi and Munshiganj. The matches will be played at the six venues from the fourth round.

Now, the third round of the ongoing TVS Bangladesh Premier League will roll today (Saturday) at 3:00 pm. Bashundhara Kings will face Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra at 3:00 pm in Tongi while Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will meet Bangladesh Police Football Club at Birshreshtha Fl Lt Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj at the same time.

The first two rounds of the league are already over. So far, Sheikh Jamal and Saif Sporting Club have shown good performance and won both the matches. Dhaka and Chittagong Abahani and Mohammedan Sporting Club won one match each with sharing points in the other matches.

Big budget team Bashundhara Kings and Swadhinata Krira Sangha won a single match each while another big-budget team Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra played two tie matches. Bangladesh Police boys have a single point in their collection playing the first two rounds when Uttar Baridhara, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra and Old Dhaka's pride Rahmatganj Muslim Friend's Society are yet to win a match in the league.













