Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 1:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2022

Visitors to arrive today sans Rashid

Published : Saturday, 12 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Sports Reporter

Afghanistan Cricket team will arrive in Dhaka today without the biggest advertisement of Afghan Cricket Rashid Khan, who is now in Pakistan to play PSL. Guests will play three ODIs and two T20i matches against hosts.
Rashid, who is representing Lahore Qalandars in the PSL, possibly will join in the national tent after the February 19. Meanwhile, the right-armed turner Mujeebur Rahman is already in Bangladesh to play for Fortune Barishal, will be part of Afghanistan squad in Bangladesh after the BPL final on February 18, if Barishal qualify to the final.
Besdides, Mohammad Shahzad, Qais Ahmed and Azmaitullah Omarzai are some other Afghan players now in Bangladesh to play in BPL.
The Afghanistan players initially were scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on February 19 but the visiting side made an appeal to the host cricket board to allow them for a conditioning camp and the BCB allowed them to use Sylhet International Cricket Stadium for the week long conditioning camp after which guests will travel to Chattogram for the ODI series.
The five bilateral matches of two distinct formats will be arranged in three venues in Dhaka and Chattogram. The three ODIs are slated to be held on February 23, 25 and 28 while two T20i matches are scheduled on March 3
and 5.
Tigers will fly for South Africa soon after their home series against Afghanistan.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Champions League tie will not decide Mbappe's future: Pochettino
Valencia peg back Athletic to leave semi in the balance
Inter's lead up for grabs as Napoli lie in wait
Bundesliga mulls new play-offs format
Chelsea 'desperate' to avoid repeat Club World Cup flop
Barca look to sustain La Liga momentum
Selected hockey players report for camp Monday
Australia beat Sri Lanka in opening T20


Latest News
Russia gathers 150,000 troops, set for military move on Ukraine: Norway
Barishal keep Dhaka waiting for play-off place
Sagar-Runi murder: UN rights experts call for effective investigation
GP Accelerator Batch 7 eyes to equip startups to secure international funds
France to drop mask indoors from end February
Both dates of Begum Zia's birth, award are not specific: Hasan
SpaceX’s Elon Musk: 1st orbital Starship flight maybe March
Man arrested with Yaba pills in Bhola
Education Minister suggests SUST VC to 'continue duties'
Over 300 names proposed for new CEC, ECs
Most Read News
US President urges Americans to leave Ukraine immediately
Ukraine crisis now 'dangerous moment' for Europe in decades: British PM
20 killed in Peru bus crash
Muslim women hold placards during a protest in Allahabad
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
US urges Canada to end bridge blockade using federal powers
Neymar back in training after long injuries
Bangladeshis among 12 hurt in Houthi drone attack on Saudi airport
Berlin talks fail to yield breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine crisis
Schools, colleges will be reopened soon, says Education Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft