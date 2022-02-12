Visitors to arrive today sans Rashid

Afghanistan Cricket team will arrive in Dhaka today without the biggest advertisement of Afghan Cricket Rashid Khan, who is now in Pakistan to play PSL. Guests will play three ODIs and two T20i matches against hosts.

Rashid, who is representing Lahore Qalandars in the PSL, possibly will join in the national tent after the February 19. Meanwhile, the right-armed turner Mujeebur Rahman is already in Bangladesh to play for Fortune Barishal, will be part of Afghanistan squad in Bangladesh after the BPL final on February 18, if Barishal qualify to the final.

Besdides, Mohammad Shahzad, Qais Ahmed and Azmaitullah Omarzai are some other Afghan players now in Bangladesh to play in BPL.

The Afghanistan players initially were scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on February 19 but the visiting side made an appeal to the host cricket board to allow them for a conditioning camp and the BCB allowed them to use Sylhet International Cricket Stadium for the week long conditioning camp after which guests will travel to Chattogram for the ODI series.

The five bilateral matches of two distinct formats will be arranged in three venues in Dhaka and Chattogram. The three ODIs are slated to be held on February 23, 25 and 28 while two T20i matches are scheduled on March 3

and 5.

Tigers will fly for South Africa soon after their home series against Afghanistan.









