Friday, 11 February, 2022, 10:45 AM
Front Page

Winter deepens with moderate rain

Published : Friday, 11 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Staff Correspondent

The winter has intensified due to drizzle and decrease in temperature. In severe cold, people are suffering in most parts of the country, including the capital.  There is a danger of another cold wave in the north-western part of the country later on.
Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty winds is likely to occur at a few places over Rajshahi, Khulna, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet
divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Barishal and Chattogram divisions. Cold wave may intensify from Friday.
Night temperature may fall by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius in northwestern Bangladesh and it may fall slightly elsewhere over the country, according to the Met office bulletin.
Day temperature may fall by 2 to 3 degrees over the country.  Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the northwestern parts and river basins of the country and light to moderate fog may occur at places elsewhere over the country from midnight to morning.
A trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining areas. Seasonal low lies over the South Bay.


