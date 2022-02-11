HSC results on Sunday

Results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will be published on Sunday.

This information was released by the Ministry of Education on Thursday.

Results of HSC and its equivalent examinations will be published on February 13, said MA Khair, Public Relations Officer of the Education Ministry.

The examinations began on December 2, last year amid the pandemic and

ended on December 30.

The Education Ministry delayed the exams, which usually take place early April every year, by eight months due to the deteriorating Covid-19 situation.

Due to the pandemic, this year's HSC tests were held only on group-wise elective subjects under shortened syllabus.

Last year, the results of HSC examinees were determined on the basis of their previous SSC and JSC equivalent exam results for the first time while students of other classes got auto-promoted to the next classes.

Besides the government also took last year's secondary school certificate (SSC), and equivalent exams on group-wise elective subjects under shortened syllabus.








