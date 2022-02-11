AL to name CEC, ECs soon: Razzaque

Awami League Presidium Member Dr Abdur Razzaque, also the Agriculture Minister, on Thursday said the ruling AL would not send the names to the search committee for appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners based on the decision of the 14-party alliance.

"AL will send the names to the search committee responding to its invitation individually, not based on the alliance. To send the proposal, AL is working to select the names. It would submit the proposal within the stipulated period," he said while talking to media at his office on Thursday.

Earlier, the Minister hosted a meeting with International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) Country Director to Dhaka Arnoud Hameleers, who met him on a curtsey call at his office.

While talking to media,

Razzaque said, "It's the responsibility of BNP to send names for formation of the new EC responding to the invitation of the search committee as it claims the party is a democratic one. However, it would not matter whether BNP submits their proposal or not."

He said, "The next election of the country will be held timely following the Constitution. The new EC which will be formed following the recommendations of the search committee will be accepted to all. I believe that BNP will also join the polls taking lessons from the previous experience, despite threatening for strict movement to realize its demands."

"The government will provide necessary assistance to the EC to hold free, fair and acceptable polls during the next general elections," he added.

Regarding the initiative of a greater unity led by BNP, the AL leader said, "There are lots of political parties in the country. BNP is now leading an alliance of 20 parties. It can be extended to 30-party alliance. It's the matter to see the popularity of the parties. The number of parties will not matter, rather they will have to make unity with the people."

"The government has done a lot of developments in the country. It has also ensured rule of law and good governance. That's why popularity of the government has increased," he said, adding that it would not be possible to oust the government through movement forming unity with the less rootless parties.

In the meeting, the IFAD country director expressed its intension to assist the government in developing the country's irrigation system, growing more crops in the coastal saline areas, adding value and exporting the agriculture products.

He also informed the Minister about its five years country plan taken for working in different sectors.







