Verdict on Feb 23

The judgement in a Tk 40 lakh bribery case against suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Mizanur Rahman and Anti-Corruption Commission director Khandaker Enamul Basir will be delivered on February 23.

Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of the Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka fixed the date for the delivery of the judgment.

The court fixed the judgement day on completion of arguments of both prosecution and defence sides.

On Thursday Basir's lawyer Syed Rezaur Rahman told the court that the prosecution had completely failed to prove the charges brought against his client and he appealed to the court to acquit his client of the charges.

On February 3, defence lawyer for another accused Mizan told the court that his client was compelled to give Tk 40 lakh to Basir. So, Mizan should be acquitted of the charges, the lawyer added.

On January 24, the prosecution completed arguments and sought highest punishment for the accused in the case.

Earlier, the judge recorded statements of 12 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the case.

The court framed charges against the two accused on March 18 last year.

On January 15 the same year, the ACC submitted a charge sheet against them for their alleged involvement in taking and giving Tk 40 lakh bribe.

The anti-graft body filed the graft case against the two for a transaction of Tk 40 lakh as bribe on July 16 of 2019.

ACC Director Sheikh Md Fanafillah initiated the case against the two at a Dhaka office of the graft-busters in 2019.

Disgraced police officer Mizanur in a television interview, claimed that ACC official Basir took Tk 40 lakh in bribes from him, promising that he would be given a clean chit. Basir also divulged probe details during the investigation, according to ACC officials.

Audio clips of mobile conversations between DIG Mizan and Basir were aired on television.

Basir refuted the allegations and said that the DIG had supplied a forged clip to a television channel, using an imitation of his voice.

Basir was removed from his office and replaced by another ACC director, Md Monzur Morshed, after the allegations surfaced.









