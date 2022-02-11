DCs to evaluate ongoing projects sparks protest among engineers

Protesting the decision of the government to allow deputy commissioners (DCs) to monitor and evaluate all ongoing development projects, the Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB), an apex body of the country's engineers, on Thursday organized a protest rally across the country.

As part of the protest, the engineers working in Dhaka have also organized a protest rally and demonstration at the IEB premises in the capital.

IEB Central President Md Nurul Huda presided over the programme while Central Secretary Shahadat Hossain Shiblu, Dhala center President Mollah Mohammad Abul Hossain and Secretary Kazi Khairul Bashar also spoke among other leaders.

They have demanded withdrawal of the decision of the government.

The government's decision to allow the DCs to monitor and evaluate all ongoing development projects has sparked sharp reaction among engineers. They claimed the decision may create complexity in

implementation of the development works.

Earlier on January 18, the Public Administration in a circular gave the DCs the responsibility of monitoring and evaluating cent percent Annual Development Programmes after they placed the demand during the DCs' conference.

Under the banner of IEB, the engineers working in various government offices have started protesting the decision and demanded its withdrawal.

After the decision, over 200 engineers from Roads and Highways Department (RHD), Power Development Board, DESCO, DESA, local government engineering department held a meeting to determine its course of action on the issues and finalized the programmes to be pressed.

In the protest rally, the engineers said the government decision would not only make the project implementation process more time consuming but also difficult as DCs are not technical persons.

They said that the decision is not acceptable as the government has its own mechanism of monitoring and evaluation by expert groups. Anyone can see developing works on roads, bridges but few have the ability to provide acceptable suggestions due to lack of technical knowledge.











