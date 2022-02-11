Video
82pc C-19 patients now have Omicron

Says a BSMMU study  

Published : Friday, 11 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Staff Correspondent

About 82 percent of those infected with coronavirus in the country now have Omicron, a new variant of the virus.
However, the rate of transmission from Omicron variant is much higher than Delta is much higher, the death rate is lower.
The result of the research on genome sequencing of Covid-19 conducted by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) revealed this at a press conference held at Shadeed Milton Hall in BSMMU.
The programme was presided over by BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Sharfuddin Ahmed.
According to the study, between January 9 and February 9, this year, 82 percent of the total admissions in BSMMU and outdoor patients were identified with Omicron variant where Delta variants were found only in 18 percent of patients.
Some 88 percent of outdoor patients were infected with Omicron. Among them, three variants of Omicron sub-variant were observed more than the other two.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the BA.2 variant of Omicron is the most contagious.
The rate of transmission of Omicron is much higher
than that of the Delta variant. Omicron variants have been found to have more mutations than the Delta variant.
Most of which have been in the spike protein of the virus. Most vaccines are based on this spike protein. Omicron infection remains a possibility even after conventional vaccination due to structural changes in spike proteins.
Observations of the study also show that Omicron is now the main source of Covid-19 infection in the country.
Some days ago it was Delta. Omicron has also been found in patients who have been infected for the third time.
There is also a tendency for rapid transmission from Omicron patients due to mild symptoms. Omicron variant has less headache and cold-like symptoms.
!It was informed at the press conference that BSMMU had published the results of this study by sequencing 937 genomes of Covid-19. This report is the result of seven and a half months of ongoing research of BSMMU.
The BSMMU study included patients aged 9 months to 90 years. At present, the number of patients aged 30 to 59 years is more.
Covid-19 infections have also been found in children. The prevalence rate is 49 percent males and 51 percent females.
People who have cancer, hypertension, respiratory diseases, heart disease and diabetes are more prone to Covid-19 pandemic.
In addition, the rate of death among those who have not been vaccinated is higher.


