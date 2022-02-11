BNP receives letter from Cabinet Div on EC formation

The Cabinet Division sent letter to the BNP to propose the names of the Chief Election Commi-ssioner (CEC) and members of the Election Commission (EC) to the search committee.

The letter was handed over to the BNP Naya Paltan party office on Thursday afternoon, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Rizvi said, "BNP would not propose any name to the EC Search Committee. Earlier, our party Secretary General Fakhrul Islam informed about this."

Speaking at a press conference in Naya Paltan,

Rizvi said, "The more influential the leader of the government, the more corrupt he is. The people of the country are not getting food even though they are talking about innumerable millionaires of the country."

"People paid hospital bills by selling their newborn child. Educated youths want to teach students in exchange of two time meals a day. On the other hand, the corrupt people of Awami League are building mountains of wealth in the country and abroad by sucking the blood of the people of the country," said the BNP leader.

Mentioning a leaked phone conversations of two important people of the government he said, "One of them, Law Minister Anisul Huq and the other Salman F Rahman, the PM's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment."

It was heard in the leaked phone call that Salman Rahman is talking about passing a project to Law Minister Anisul Haque, said Rizvi.

In the phone call, Salman Rahman said, "No tender is required, pass the proposal, this is a Joy's project." In response to Salman, Law Minister Anisul Haq said he did what Joy wanted.

Mentioning that the government is caught in its own trap, the BNP leader said, "This time the government itself has been caught in its own trap. The phone conversation between the Adviser and the Minister is just a small sample of corruption. They have destroyed the country through organized corruption."

"BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia awarded the 'Mother of Democracy' and 'Democracy Hero' awards by the Canadian Human Rights International Organization (CHRIO)," said Rizvi and added, "Hasan Mahmud is suffering from mental anguish with such respect from the developed world. That's why he said, this award was bought with money."







