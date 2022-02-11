Video
Non-communicable diseases cause of 67pc deaths: Zahid

Published : Friday, 11 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that about 67 per cent people in the country have died of non-communicable diseases.
Zahid Maleque made the remark while addressing a discussion meeting on the occasion of World Cancer Day at Mohakhali National Cancer Institute and Hospital in the capital on Thursday.
The Health Minister said, "There were many contagious diseases in our country. Infectious diseases are under control in our country at present due to the development of health services. Coronavirus is a disease that has infected the whole world, including Bangladesh. Coronavirus
has affected billions of people, millions of people have died."
"Non-communicable diseases are increasing all over the world and non-communicable diseases are increasing in Bangladesh. People's lives have improved, and all these diseases are increasing along with their lives. Among which cancer, diabetes, heart diseases are some of them. 67 per cent of in Bangladesh die of non-communicable diseases. Cancer is one of them. About two million people in the country are suffering from cancer. With this one to one and a half lakh people are added every year. The death toll is around one lakh. If one million people die of cancer every year, we do not keep track of how many die each day. When one lakh people die in a year, 263 people die every day. But we only notice the death due to Covid-19. We don't keep track of how many people die of cancer every day," he added.
At the time, Zahid Maleque called for preventing cancer and other non-communicable diseases through healthy living.
Prof Swapan Kumar Bandyopadhyay, director of the National Cancer Institute and Hospital presided over the discussion.


