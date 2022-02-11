Govt to bring back ex-envoy Khairuzzaman

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam told media on Thursday that the government is trying to bring back Md. Khairuzzaman, a retired army major and former envoy to Malaysia after he was detained by the Malaysian police on Wednesday.

"The letter issued by the Malaysian Home Ministry has said that he (Khairuzzaman) has been arrested due to "an offence committed", I don't know about that, the embassy (Bangladesh embassy in

Malaysia) knows the issue, maybe it is an "over staying" issue.

The Malaysian Immigration Department has detained a former Bangladeshi envoy to Malaysia who has been residing there as a refugee for almost a decade. Malaysian leading daily "Star" said Khairuzzaman was arrested on Wednesday morning from his residence in Ampang area in Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin on the grounds of the arrest said it was due to "an offence committed and a request by his home country," he added.

"Khairuzzaman is at a deportation centre in Malaysia right now. As far as I understand, there is an opportunity to interrogate him again and investigate the case against him," the state minister said while replying to a question.

Khairuzzaman, was accused of participating in the 1975 Jail Killing case. He was later acquitted and appointed as a high commissioner to Malaysia in 2007, before being ordered back to Dhaka after Awami League came into power in 2009. But he did not return and obtained the UN Refugee Card in Kuala Lumpur and continued to stay there.

"We hope to be able to bring him back soon. The home ministry and the law ministry will then jointly decide at what stage of the case he will be questioned again or how the case will be renewed," Shahriar said.

The state minister said Malaysia's Home Ministry had written a letter to the Bangladesh Embassy announcing that the cause of his arrest is a breach of an immigration law by Khairuzzaman, however, the state minister didn't know which law was broken.

Replying to a question Shahriar said "I don't know anything about his refugee card, the government (Malaysian) said he has been detained due to violation of immigration law".

The Malaysian media report said that Khairuzzaman's lawyer has also served a legal notice to the authorities, demanding the former's immediate release.

The lawyer, who was also not named, alleged that Khairuzzaman was detained without any valid reason, and that a habeas corpus filing would be made in court, if he is not released within 24 hours.

However, the Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur did not want to comment when asked whether the former envoy will be deported to Bangladesh.










