Banking Event

The certificate handover ceremony of a three week long training on "Foundation Course for Newly Appointed Senior Officer and Equivalent/ Officer and Equivalent" was held at a Sonali Bank Staff College,Uttara on Wednessday .Sonali Bank Ltd Managing Director Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan as chief guest awarded the certificate to the participants. Sonali Bank Staff College principal Begum Aklima Islam presided over the ceremony while Assistant General Manager,Senior Faculty Mamber, Faculty Member were present the occasion. photo: Bank