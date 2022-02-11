Video
Banking Events

Bank Asia achieves remittance award

Published : Friday, 11 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Busines Desk

Bank Asia Ltd has been awarded "Remittance Award 2021 and 2022" by the Center for Non Resident Bangladeshi (NRBs) recently at an event titled "World Conference Series 2022 - Branding Bangladesh", says a press release.
Head of Foreign Remittance Department of Bank Asia, Golam Gaffar Imtiaz Chowdhury, received the award on behalf of the bank from Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen MP.  
M.S.Shekil Chowdhury, Chairperson of the Centre for NRBs presided over the ceremony where Economic Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister Dr. Mashiur Rahman, State Minister for Planning, Dr. Shamsul Alam, Chief of Army Staff, General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, NDU, PSC, PhD, Professor Emeritus of BSMMU, Dr A.B.M. Abdullah, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare,  Shahidul Alam and Mayor of Croydon, London,  Sherwan Chowdhury, were present among others.


