

Mercantile Bank holds training on cash management

Shamim Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO of the bank inaugurated the virtual training.

In his speech, Shamim Ahmed advised participating officers to be strictly compliant with the central bank circulars and guidelines related to cash management in discharging their assigned responsibilities.

Md. Sahadat Hussain, Joint Director of Department of Currency Management of Bangladesh Bank and Muhammad Khorshed Alam, Vice President and Head of General Banking Division of MBL Head Office conducted the virtual sessions. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the online programme.









