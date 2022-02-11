Video
Friday, 11 February, 2022
Home Business

Banking Events

Mercantile Bank holds training on cash management

Published : Friday, 11 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Training Institute organised a virtual training on 'Cash Management : Detection and Disposal of Forge and Mutilated Notes' recently. Respective cash officers from various branches across the country participated in the online programme, says a press release.
Shamim Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO of the bank inaugurated the virtual training.
In his speech, Shamim Ahmed advised participating officers to be strictly compliant with the central bank circulars and guidelines related to cash management in discharging their assigned responsibilities.
Md. Sahadat Hussain, Joint Director of Department of Currency Management of Bangladesh Bank and Muhammad Khorshed Alam, Vice President and Head of General Banking Division of MBL Head Office conducted the virtual sessions. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the online programme.


« PreviousNext »

