

NCC Bank signs deal with BB on green transformation fund

NCC Bank Ltd has signed a "Participatory Agreement" with Bangladesh Bank (BB) in Green Transformation Fund (Euro) recently. The agreement was signed under Bangladesh Bank's revolving fund of 200 million Euro for importing environment friendly and energy efficient (solar energy & renewable energy)/green capital machineries and accessories and also facilitating access to import industrial raw materials for all manufacturing enterprises including both export oriented industries and deem exporters, says a press release.Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, Managing Director and CEO (C.C.) of NCC Bank Ltd and Khondkar Morshed Millat, General Manager, Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank exchanged the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. Besides, other Senior Officials of both the organisations were also present on the occasion.