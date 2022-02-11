HSBC BD sets Host-to-Host integration solution for M&J group

HSBC Bangladesh has established a Host-to-Host Integration (H2H) solution for M&J Group, one of the largest readymade garments manufacturers in the country.

This digital service will enable M&J Group to process a variety of local payments directly from their ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system, said a press release on Wednesday.

Inauguration of this virtual event was attended by Salahuddin Ahmed, Managing Director of M&J Group, Kevin Green, Country Head of Wholesale Banking, HSBC Bangladesh and seniors from both the organisations.

HSBC's state of art H2H solution is a fully automated single interface offering a wide range of HSBC banking services. The widely compatible solution can be fully integrated with clients' existing industry standard ERPs to further streamline work processes.

The integration improves straight-through processing capabilities and automates client's reconciliation and treasury activities.

Salahuddin Ahmed said, "Our company continuously welcomes value addition for the betterment of the business so that we can pass on the benefits to the society. HSBC's paperless solution will help M&J Group significantly to full fill our objective". He also appreciated the bank's support and smooth implementation within planned turnaround time.

Kevin Green said, "Customers' expectations and technology capability are evolving at speed, so we work in agile, customer-focused, cross-functional teams to test, learn and launch new products and features at a faster pace.

At HSBC, we are digitising at scale across our international network - using technology to create excellent customer experiences, to make HSBC more efficient, and to open up new growth opportunities. With our innovative financial solutions, I am sure that M&J's H2H connectivity will ensure seamless end to end flow in their working capital management".

Commenting on the integration, Riaz A Choudhury, Head of Corporate, HSBC Bangladesh said, "With our core focus on bringing client centric solutions,we're putting the power of our international universal bank in every customer's pocket, with faster, easier and more secure digital banking. We look forward to continuously creating opportunities for our clients and their businesses. " -BSS











