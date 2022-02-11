Canada willing to work with Bangladesh in int’l trade

Canada is willing to work more closely with Bangladesh in order to create a greater understanding of the principles and practices involved in international trade.

In this connection, the Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute (BFTI) has been selected as the coordinating agency by the Ministry of Commerce, to facilitate an online training program titled "Key Principles of Trade Policy and Trade Promotion." Global Affairs of Canada will implement it.

The course aims at introducing officials of relevant Ministries, trade agencies and associations to the tools of trade policies and trade promotions.

The course will be conducted through a platform. "Talent LMS (Learning Management System)" during mid-January 2022 to March 2022. Around 60 participants from different relevant ministries and trade organizations are attending this training programme.





















