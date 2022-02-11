Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 February, 2022, 10:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

EU, IFC to accelerate inclusive infra investments in S Asia

Published : Friday, 11 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Six South Asian nations, including India and Bangladesh, are set to benefit from a new US$21.5 million (EUR 18 million) funding from the European Union (EU), which will help to accelerate climate-smart, inclusive infrastructure investments in their regions.
IFC, the largest global development institution, focused on the private sector in emerging markets, will implement the project under the programme, Accelerating Climate-Smart and Inclusive Infrastructure in South Asia (ACSIIS).
 ACSIIS is a five-year programme (2021-2026) to help spur investments in energy, water, waste management, transport, logistics, and green buildings to benefit people and businesses in Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.
ACSIIS would leverage USD$ 850 million of private sector investments in the region, said a press release here today.
The impact of Covid-19 on investments in infrastructure has been widespread and severe. Investment commitments in infrastructure with private participation in 2020 dropped by an unprecedented 52 percent from 2019 levels.
IFC estimates that South Asian countries can unlock more than US$3 trillion of climate-smart investment opportunities by fully meeting the national targets under the Paris Agreement by 2030.
"Attracting private capital for climate-smart infrastructure in a sustainable and inclusive manner will be critical for post-Covid-19 recovery in South Asia," said Hector Gomez Ang, regional director for South Asia at IFC.
"The EU's support for the program could not come at a better time as it is vital to act now to unblock obstacles to spurring sustainable infrastructure projects. This programme will leverage IFC's experience and expertise in supporting climate-smart infrastructure development in the region," he added. The programme will also support the development of climate-smart investments in agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, health, and education while focusing on key themes such as cities, gender, and green finance.
 The latest initiative builds on IFC's previous partnership with the EU to support the Eco-Cities Programme in India and other programmes in the region.
"The ACSIIS project will support a green and inclusive recovery in South Asia. We are happy to see the existing EU cooperation in India broadening into a regional intervention with multi-sector coverage, in line with the objectives of the EU Green Deal, to promote sustainable development, the fight against climate change and the transition to renewable energy," said Ugo Astuto, ambassador of the European Union to India and Bhutan.
"This initiative will make a positive contribution to sustainable connectivity, supporting the EU engagement in key sectors to build a greener future," he added.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Bank Asia achieves remittance award
Mercantile Bank holds training on cash management
NCC Bank signs deal with BB on green transformation fund
HSBC BD sets Host-to-Host integration solution for M&J group
Canada willing to work with Bangladesh in int’l trade
EU, IFC to accelerate inclusive infra investments in S Asia
Gold prices go up by Tk1867 to Tk75,000 per bhori


Latest News
Global Covid cases surpass 405 million
Abdur Razzaque says Search Committee will form well-accepted EC
Shooter Nafisa wins bronze in Indonesia
20 killed, 30 hurt in Peru bus crash
Biden urges Americans to leave Ukraine immediately
BNP showing interest on polls purpose: Hasan
Child drowns in Bhola
Dipu Moni to visit SUST on Friday
US supports $1.5 million for Power Cell
2 held with Yaba pills in Narayanganj
Most Read News
BNP showing interest on polls purpose: Hasan
Indonesia signs deal with France for 6 Rafale jets
Ex-Bangladeshi envoy Khairuzzaman arrested in Malaysia
300 Afghans commissioned to police force after training
Haji Selim ordered to surrender before trial court within 30 days
1st phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh begins
Newly appointed Assistant High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Dr Rajeev Ranjan
NU publishes degree 3rd year final exams results
Hijab row: Section 144 in Bengaluru schools, colleges
BPL Football: Mohammedan SC taste first win beating Swadhinata KS 1-0
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft