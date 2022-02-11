Gold prices go up by Tk1867 to Tk75,000 per bhori

Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (Bajus) has increased the prices of gold by Tk1,867 per bhori in line with the global market trend. As a results the price of each bhori of 22-carat gold ornaments will stand at Tk75,000.

The new prices will be effective across the country from Thursday, MA Hannan, chairman of the standing committee on pricing and price monitoring of the jewellers' association, said Wednesday in a statement.

Now, each bhori of 21-carat gold will cost Tk71,675, 18-carat Tk61,819, and gold acquired in the traditional method Tk51,205.

Till Wednesday, 22-carat gold was sold for Tk73,133, 21-carat at Tk69,984, 18-carat Tk61,236, and gold acquired in the traditional method Tk50,913.

From Thursday, the price of 22-carat gold will go up by Tk1,867 per bhori, 21-carat by Tk1,691, 18-carat by 583 and gold acquired in the traditional method by Tk292 per bhori. Bajus lowered the price of gold by Tk1,166 on December 16, 2021. On November 13, the price was raised to Tk2,333.

















